Check out Camila Cabello's new look in her latest track 'Find U Again'

By ANI

WASHINGTON: After taking fans on a steamy ride with 'Senorita', American-Cuban singer-songwriter Camila Cabello is back with a new track 'Find U Again' with Mark Ronson, in which she sports a stunning platinum blonde bob with bangs look, which is significantly different from her usual hairstyle.

Shot in monochrome, Cabello's latest music video begins with a random female being informed about the bounty on Cabello after which she sketches her face as described on the call.

Among all the bounty hunters, Mark Ronson is the one who makes it first to the club where Cabello has adopted the new look justifying her club-singer character. She is all geared up to flee away from those hunters but ends up going up with Ronson as the two fall in love.

The video is directed by Bradley and Pablo.

Prior to releasing this lively track, the 'Havana' singer recently dropped 'Senorita' in collaboration with Shawn Mendes and the duo's chemistry was all to fall for.

On the other hand, it wasn't long ago that Mark Ronson released his fifth album 'Late Night Feelings' which features his collaborations with Miley Cyrus, YEBBA, Alicia Keys, King Princess to name a few.