Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron to return for Fast and Furious 9

By Express News Service

Vin Diesel took to Instagram to announce the return of Charlize Theron and Helen Mirren for Fast & Furious 9.

Theron and Mirren were both introduced in the 2017 film Fate of The Furious as cyber-terrorist Cipher and Magdalene Shaw, the mother of Jason Statham’s Deckard Shaw, respectively.

ALSO READ: I'd rather do good films, says Dave Bautista on starring in 'Fast and Furious' films

The duo will be joining series regulars Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, and John Cena.

ALSO READ: Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez begin filming for Fast and Furious 9

The ninth instalment is based on a story written by Justin Lin (the film’s director) and Alfredo Botello with Dan Casey adapting it for screen.

Fate of The Furious is scheduled to be released on May 22, 2020