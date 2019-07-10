Home Entertainment English

Imogen Kogge to play German Chancellor Angela Merkel in refugee drama

'Merkel' will revolve around the German leader and her decision to open Germany's borders to nearly a million Syrian refugees in 2015.

German theatre star Imogen Kogge

German theatre star Imogen Kogge

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: German theatre star Imogen Kogge has been roped in to play German Chancellor Angela Merkel in a refugee drama.

Titled "Merkel", the film will revolve around the German leader and her decision to open Germany's borders to nearly a million Syrian refugees in 2015.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film is based on bestselling book "Die Getriebenen" ("The Driven") by German journalist Robin Alexander, which follows the most monumental decision in Merkel's life.

"The White Ribbon" actor Josef Bierbichler will essay Bavarian leader Horst Seehofer and Timo Dierkes of "Labyrinth of Lies" fame will be seen as Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel.

Romanian actor Radu Banzaru will play the part of Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban.

Veteran TV actor Walter Sittler will be seen playing German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, while upcoming actor Orlando Suss will star as the Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz, both of whom played key roles in the crisis.

Directed by Stephan Wagner, the film recently finished principal photography.

German public broadcasters RBB and NDR are backing project with Carte Blanche International.

