Indian-American comedian Aziz Ansari opens up about sexual misconduct allegation on new Netflix standup special

In 2018, an anonymous accuser, via a story published on a website called Babe.net, alleged that the American comedian had pressured her into sexual acts.

WASHINGTON: Comedian Aziz Ansari reflected on the 2018 sexual misconduct allegation leveled against him during his latest Netflix stand up special 'Aziz Ansari Right Now'.

During the stand up that released on the American media-services provider on Tuesday, Ansari ended up sharing his experience with the audience.

He began by saying, "There's times I felt scared, there's times I felt humiliated, there's times I felt embarrassed, and ultimately, I just felt terrible that this person felt this way. And after a year or so, I just hope it was a step forward."

In 2018, an anonymous accuser, via a story published on a website called Babe.net, alleged that the American comedian had pressured her into sexual acts, Variety reported.

While Ansari responded to the allegations with an apology, he also asserted that the sexual encounter was completely consensual.

"I know this isn't the most hilarious way to begin a comedy show, but it's important to me that you know how I feel about that whole thing before we share this night together," he said while acknowledging the gravity of the allegations. 

