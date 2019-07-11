Home Entertainment English

Chris Messina joins cast of thriller I Care a Lot

Messina, best known for his starring role in Sharp Objects as Detective Richard Willis, will take on the role of a lawyer who represents Dinklage’s character.

Chris Messina

By Express News Service

Chris Messina has been roped in to be a part of the thriller I Care a Lot. Starring Rosamund Pike and Peter Dinklage in the lead, the film is written and directed by J Blakeson. Pike plays Marla Grayson, a highly successful legal guardian who uses the law to her benefit and her clients’ detriment while Dinklage, will be portraying a gangster in the film. 

Messina, will be next seen in Warner Bros’ Birds of Prey, opposite Margot Robbie and Ewan McGregor. The Cathy Yan directorial is scheduled for a Feb 7, 2020 release.  Messina also has The Secrets We Keep and Mainstream at various stages of production.

