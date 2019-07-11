Director Sam Raimi is working on another 'Evil Dead' film

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Sam Raimi has hinted that a yet another instalment of his highly successful "Evil Dead" franchise might be on the cards as he is working on "some ideas" for a potential follow-up.

The horror series, which started with 1981's "Evil Dead", is the brainchild of the director, who has since established himself as one of Hollywood's most commercially successful filmmakers.

Talking with Bloody Disgusting entertainment website, Saimi ruled out that the cult horror franchise can have a future on the small screen as he believes it is best suited for the film format.

"I'd love to make another one. I don't think TV is in its future but we're talking about -- Bruce (Campbell), Rob (Tapert) and myself -- one or two different ways to go for the next movie," the 59-year-old director said.

"We'd like to make another 'Evil Dead' feature and in fact we're working on some ideas right now," he added.

"Evil Dead", which was one of the highest grossers of 1981, spawned two sequels -- "Evil Dead II" (1987) and "Army of Darkness" (1992).

A 2013 reboot, directed by Fede Alvarez of "Don't Breathe" fame, also enjoyed both critical and commercial success.