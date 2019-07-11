Home Entertainment English

Nicole Kidman all set to executive produce Crime Farm

The show, described as a psychosexual love story, is based on forensic homicide experts and real-life couple Selma and Richard Eikelenboom.

Published: 11th July 2019 11:18 AM

Nicole Kidman

By Express News Service

Nicole Kidman is all set to executive produce drama series Crime Farm for Warner Media’s upcoming streaming service.

The couple’s marriage thrives on their all-consuming investigations into the depravity of the world’s most notorious criminals. As a seminal case upends the paradigm of their relationship, their unique, unconventional and sometimes dangerous arrangement stretches the boundaries of marriage and science to the limit.

The show will be written and executive produced by Janine Sherman Barrois. Kidman will executive produce alongside Per Saari under their Blossom Films banner.  

Comments

