'Terminator: Dark Fate' will give misogynists a scare, says director Tim Miller

By Express News Service

Tim Miller says “closet misogynists” will be in for a shock when they watch Terminator: Dark Fate. Miller, who broke out in Hollywood after directing Deadpool, recently spoke ahead of bringing Terminator: Dark Fate to Comic-Con later this month.

The filmmaker said Mackenzie Davis’ cyborg character Grace will be enough to scare off misogynistic internet trolls. The filmmaker went on to say that misogynists will feel scared, as Davis’ portrayal of the character is tough and strong but very feminine. “We did not trade certain gender traits for others; she’s just very strong, and that frightens some dudes. It’s a painful life, and they’re scared and take a lot of drugs to combat the pain of what’s been done to them. They don’t live a long time,” Miller said of the character Grace.

“It’s a very sacrificial role; they risk death to save others. And from the very first suggestion, it was always a woman. We had to look for someone who has the physicality, but I’m very sensitive to actors. I didn’t just want a woman who could physically fit the role but emotionally as well. Mackenzie really wanted to do it; she came after the role. She worked harder than anybody.” Terminator: Dark Fate is scheduled to release on November 1