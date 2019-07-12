Home Entertainment English

'The Flintstones' adult animated series reboot in works

'The Flintstones' followed the misadventures of the titular modern Stone Age family, comprised of Fred, Wilma, Pebbles, and family pet Dino.

Published: 12th July 2019 05:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2019 05:53 PM   |  A+A-

The Flintstones

The Flintstones

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Warner Bros Animation is working on a new 'The Flintstones' adult animated series with Elizabeth Banks attached as producer.

"The Flintstones", which originally ran for six seasons and over 150 episodes on ABC between 1960 and 1966, followed the misadventures of the titular modern Stone Age family, comprised of Fred, Wilma, Pebbles, and family pet Dino.

The classic, created by William Hanna and Joseph Barbera, also featured the Flintstones' neighbours, the Rubbles -- Fred's best friend Barney, Wilma's best friend Betty, and their son, Bamm-Bamm.

According to Variety, no network is currently attached with the project.

The new Flintstones falls under Banks' Brownstone Productions' overall deal at Warner Bros TV which was recently re-upped.

Over the years, many new versions of "The Flintstones" have been created, including short-lived series like "The New Fred and Barney Show" and "The Pebbles and Bamm-Bamm Show".

There have also been many TV specials as well as two live-action films.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Warner Bros Animation The Flintstones
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (Photo | EPS)
In Conversation | Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on APJ Abdul Kalam, healthcare, politics and more
Samsung M40
OH MY GIZMO | Is Samsung M40 the best phone under Rs 20000?
Gallery
chandrayaan_2_gfx-1
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
In an effort to boost online transactions, State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that it will waive off The Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) charges for internet, mobile banking customers and YONO app us
Are you an SBI account holder? Here's good news for you!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp