Don Cheadle to star in Space Jam 2 alongside LeBron James

By Express News Service

Don Cheadle is joining Warner Bros.’ and LeBron James’ Space Jam 2. Space Jam 2 is a sequel to the 1996 hit that starred Michael Jordan and featured cameos from a number of NBA all-stars, in addition to classic Looney Tunes characters such as Bugs Bunny. Black Panther filmmaker Ryan Coogler is producing the new film, and he penned the latest draft of the script with Searching’s Sev Ohanian.

Cheadle was nominated for an Oscar for 2004’s Hotel Rwanda and has earned Golden Globes for Showtime’s House of Lies and the 1998 HBO film The Rat Pack. He currently stars in the 1980s-set Showtime comedy Black Monday. Cheadle recently appeared in Avengers: Endgame as the James Rhodes, also known as the hero War Machine.Space Jam 2 opens July 16, 2021.