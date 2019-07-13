Kristen Schaal joins the cast of Bill & Ted Face the Music

By Express News Service

Kristen has joined the cast of Bill & Ted Face the Music, the third instalment of the series that stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter. The actor is set to play a messenger who carries a warning from the future

Bill & Ted Face the Music picks up with Bill S. Preston Esq. (Winter) and Ted “Theodore” Logan (Reeves), who are now fathers and have yet to fulfill their rock ‘n’ role destinies. Their lives change when they are visited by a messenger from the future (Schaal) who warns them that only their song can save life as we know it.

The cast includes Brigette Lundy-Paine and Samara Weaving, who will play daughters of Reeves’ Ted and Winter’s Bill. Also on board are Anthony Carrigan, Scott Mescudi, Beck Bennett, Erinn Hayes, Jayma Mays, Amy Stoch and Hal Landon Jr. Dean Parisot is directing from the original script of creators Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon’s. Production on the movie is underway.Bill & Ted Face the Music will hit the screens on August 21, 2020.