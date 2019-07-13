Home Entertainment English

Millie Bobby Brown says she is not part of Marvel's 'The Eternal'

The 15-year-old actor took to Instagram to shoot down the rumours that she will be starring in 'The Eternals', which will be directed by Chloe Zhao of 'The Rider' fame.

Published: 13th July 2019 12:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2019 12:34 PM   |  A+A-

Millie Bobby Brown

Millie Bobby Brown (Photo| AP)

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: "Stranger Things" star Millie Bobby Brown has denied that she has been offered a role in Marvel Studios' upcoming feature "The Eternals".

The 15-year-old actor took to Instagram to shoot down the rumours that she will be starring in the film, which will be directed by Chloe Zhao of "The Rider" fame.

"OK, guys, this is the problem. Everybody thinks that I'm going to be in a Marvel movie. Not that I know of. My family and I have no idea. So, I just want to let everybody know that I'm not...as of right now," Brown said in a video she posted on her Instagram story.

Marvel is reportedly lining up a star-studded cast for the film.

Salma Hayek, Angelina Jolie, Richard Madden, as well as Keanu Reeves, are all in negotiations with the studio to join the film.

Created by Jack Kirby in 1976, the story of "The Eternals" is set millions of years ago when the cosmic beings known as the Celestials genetically experimented on humans to create super-powered individuals known as the Eternals along with the villainous Deviants.

Zhao is directing from a script by Matthew and Ryan Firpo.

Marvel head Kevin Feige is producing.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Marvel the eternal Millie Bobby Brown Stranger things star Marvel Studios Kevin Feige
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (Photo | EPS)
In Conversation | Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on APJ Abdul Kalam, healthcare, politics and more
Samsung M40
OH MY GIZMO | Is Samsung M40 the best phone under Rs 20000?
Gallery
chandrayaan_2_gfx-1
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
In an effort to boost online transactions, State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that it will waive off The Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) charges for internet, mobile banking customers and YONO app us
Are you an SBI account holder? Here's good news for you!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp