Woody Harrelson joins Mary Elizabeth Winstead in action thriller Kate

By Express News Service

Woody Harrelson has joined Mary Elizabeth Winstead in Kate. The film is an action thriller directed by Cedric Nicolas-Troyan for Netflix.

The story tells of a criminal operative who is fatally poisoned and now has less than 24 hours to exact revenge on her enemies. In the process, she forms an unexpected bond with the daughter of one of her past victims. Harrelson will play the operative’s mentor, a man who may have conflicting intentions.

Bryan Unkeless, who produced Bright and I, Tonya, is producing with Kelly McCormick who produced Deadpool 2. Action filmmaker David Leitch and Scott Morgan are executive producing. A fall shoot in Asia is being planned.

Harrelson last starred in The Highwaymen, Netflix’s crime drama that also starred Kevin Costner. He was nominated for an Oscar for his work in Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and next appears on the big screen in Zombieland: Double Tap, which releases on October 11.