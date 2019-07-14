John Carpenter writing new Joker comic book for DC

Home Entertainment English

The Joker is on a mission to get his swagger back in a world gone bad by out-badding everyone else, proving that the greatest evil is always the one that leaves them laughing.

LOS ANGELES: Filmmaker John Carpenter is penning a DC comic book about iconic villain The Joker.

Titled "The Joker: Year of the Villian", the book will feature artwork by Philip Tan and Marc Deering.

Anthony Burch, writer of the video games "League of Legends" and "Borderlands 2", will co-write the 40-page issue with Carpenter, a statement by DC Comics said.

The two have previously collaborated on six-issue miniseries "Big Trouble in Little China Old Man Jack".

The official plotline of the book read, "Now a human-alien hybrid, Lex Luthor has made his appeal to the world, asking its citizens to embrace doom and give in once and for all to evil, humanity's true nature. In exchange, he will grant them the tools to ascend to their ultimate selves. While some DC villains (and heroes) are willing to hear what 'Apex Lex' has to offer, the Clown Prince of Crime isn't going to wait around until Lex gets to him. This puts The Joker on a mission to get his swagger back in a world gone bad by out-badding everyone else, proving that the greatest evil is always the one that leaves them laughing," it added.

"The Joker is the greatest villain in comics. I'm proud to be reunited with Anthony on this project," Carpenter said.

Co-writer Burch said, "I'm excited beyond words to be writing for Gotham's greatest villain. I hope the Joker's exploits make you laugh, shudder, and grow nauseous all at once." The book is scheduled to be released on October 2, 2019.

