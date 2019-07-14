With song as clue, Ed Sheeran confirms marriage with childhood friend Cherry Seaborn

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: Singer Ed Sheeran has tied the knot with longtime girlfriend Cherry Seaborn. It was reported in February that Sheeran, 28, and Seaborn, 27, got married in a low-key ceremony at their home in December in Suffolk, England.

However, there was no official confirmation from the singer's side at the time.

But on Friday, the British pop star made the revelation in an interview with Charlamagne Tha God while promoting his new album 'No 6 Collaborations Project'.

The presenter asked Sheeran about the lyrics of his song "Remember the Name", featuring Eminem and 50 Cent, where he sings: "Watch how the lyrics in this song might get twisted / My wife wears red but looks better without the lipstick. It was actually before me and Cherry got married and I knew that we'd be married by the point that the song came out," the singer said.

"(I thought) Someone's gonna hear that and be like: 'Oh, they're married!' I didn't know how that would be construed, but obviously it's already come out," he added.

According to E! online, the couple's wedding was attended by close friends and family members.

They had announced their engagement in December 2017.

The duo were childhood friends who attended school together in Suffolk, but became romantically involved years later.