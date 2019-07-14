Home Entertainment English

Writer Cornelia Funke adapts Guillermo del Toro's' fairytale 'Pan's Labyrinth' into book

"Pan's Labyrinth" revolves around young Ofelia who, after trying to run away from her stepfather Capitan Vidal, ends up in an enchanted place habited by magical creatures.

Published: 14th July 2019 03:50 PM

'Pan's Labyrinth'

A still from Guillermo del Toro's thrillingly dark film 'Pan's Labyrinth'. (YouTube screengrab)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Academy Award-winning director Guillermo del Toro's thrillingly dark film "Pan's Labyrinth" is now available in the form of a book, publisher Bloomsbury India announced.

The story, originally written by del Toro for the film, has been adapted into a dark and imaginative novel titled "Pan's Labyrinth: The Labyrinth of the Faun" by bestselling German author Cornelia Funke.

The beautiful and haunting modern fairytale revolves around young Ofelia who, after trying to run away from her stepfather Capitan Vidal, ends up in an enchanted place habited by magical creatures.

The story grows from dark to darker as she realises the place is more terrifying than extraordinary.

"Nothing can prepare her for the fevered reality of the Capitán's eerie house, in the midst of a dense forest which conceals many things: half-remembered stories of lost babies; renegade resistance fighters hiding from the army; a labyrinth; beasts and fairies.

"There is no one to keep Ofelia safe as the labyrinth beckons her into her own story, where the monstrous and the human are inextricable, where myths pulse with living blood." The del Toro-Funke novel features original illustrations by Allen Williams.

"This enthralling novel, inspired by the 2006 film, illustrates that fantasy is the sharpest tool to explore the terrors and miracles of the human heart," the publishers said.

