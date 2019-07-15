Mortal Kombat  reboot to feature ‘Fatalities’

By Express News Service

The much-loved video game, Mortal Kombat has been adapted to the big screen multiple times so far. However, the latest reboot will be slightly different from the others. Greg Russo, the screenwriter of the upcoming reboot has revealed that the new film will be R-rated.

Russo took to social media to announce this news and also revealed that the film will feature ‘Fatalities’, the dramatic finishing move of a player that acts as a fatal move to the opponent.

Directed by Simon McQuoid, the makers recently roped in Joe Taslim to star as Sub-Zero. James Wan is producing the movie, along with Michael Clear, Todd Garner and Jeremy Stein. Lawrence Kasanoff is executive producing alongside E Bennett Walsh, Michael Clear and Sean Robins.

It was Paul WS Anderson who had famously adapted the game into the 1995 film, Mortal Kombat, which featured some of the arcade game’s most famous characters, Liu Kang and Johnny Cage. It was followed by the sequel, Mortal Kombat Annihilation, which released in 1997.

The McQuoid-Wan film, which is currently under pre-production, is expected to hit the screens on March 5, 2021.

