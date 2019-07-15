Home Entertainment English

Mortal Kombat  reboot to feature ‘Fatalities’

The much-loved video game, Mortal Kombat has been adapted to the big screen multiple times so far. However, the latest reboot will be slightly different from the others.

Published: 15th July 2019 02:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2019 11:48 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The much-loved video game, Mortal Kombat has been adapted to the big screen multiple times so far. However, the latest reboot will be slightly different from the others. Greg Russo, the screenwriter of the upcoming reboot has revealed that the new film will be R-rated. 

Russo took to social media to announce this news and also revealed that the film will feature ‘Fatalities’, the dramatic finishing move of a player that acts as a fatal move to the opponent. 
Directed by Simon McQuoid, the makers recently roped in Joe Taslim to star as Sub-Zero. James Wan is producing the movie, along with Michael Clear, Todd Garner and Jeremy Stein. Lawrence Kasanoff is executive producing alongside E Bennett Walsh, Michael Clear and Sean Robins. 

It was Paul WS Anderson who had famously adapted the game into the 1995 film, Mortal Kombat, which featured some of the arcade game’s most famous characters, Liu Kang and Johnny Cage. It was followed by the sequel, Mortal Kombat Annihilation, which released in 1997.
The McQuoid-Wan film, which is currently under pre-production, is expected to hit the screens on March 5, 2021.
 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Chandrayaan-2: What's behind the moon mission delay
Ritu Karidhal. (Youtube screengrab)
From Lucknow to the moon: How Ritu Karidhal took on the Chandrayaan-2 challenge
Gallery
Pakistan's Shaheen Afridi, who only played five games in the tournament, is the surprise name in the all-pacer list. Check full stats here (Photo | Agencies)
ICC World Cup 2019 top wicket-takers: Young guns Archer, Bumrah and Afridi find place in Mitchell Starc-led list
For nearly five tight, tense and terrific hours, Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer traded the lead, playing on and on and on until an unprecedented fifth-set tiebreaker was required to settle their memorable Wimbledon final. (Photo | AP)
Wimbledon 2019: Novak Djokovic eats grass after defeating Roger Federer to win 16th Grand Slam title
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp