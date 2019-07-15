Reginald Hudlin to helm untitled Disney sports film

By Express News Service

Reginald Hudlin will direct an untitled sports drama for Disney’s upcoming streaming service, Disney+.

Hudlin, best known for producing Oscar-nominated feature Django Unchained, will helm the project from a script by Randy McKinnon.

It is based on the true story of Ray Ray McElrathbey, who as a freshman football player for Clemson University, started secretly raising his 11-year-old brother on campus due to his mother’s struggles with addiction. The story made national news in 2006.

The project will be produced by Mark Ciardi, who has previously bankrolled sports dramas such as The Rookie and Million Dollar Arm.