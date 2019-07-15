Home Entertainment English

The Big Lebowski spin-off eyes early 2020 release

John Turturro’s long-awaited Big Lebowski sequel/spin-off has a fresh title now.

John Turturro’s long-awaited Big Lebowski sequel/spin-off has a fresh title now. Screen Media announced today that it has picked up the North American rights to Turturro’s film, now known as The Jesus Rolls (and formerly known as Going Places), and is planning a release in early 2020.

Written, directed by, and starring Turturro, the new film sees the multi-hyphenate reprising his role of Jesus Quintana from the beloved Coen brothers film. He’ll be joined by a huge supporting cast that includes the likes of  Bobby Cannavale, Audrey Tautou, Jon Hamm, Susan Sarandon, and Pete Davidson. 
The Jesus Rolls reportedly follows “a trio of misfits whose irreverent, sexually charged dynamic evolves into a surprising love story as their spontaneous and flippant attitude towards the past or future backfires time and again, even as they inadvertently perform good deeds. 

When they make enemies with a gun-toting hairdresser, their journey becomes one of constant escape from the law, from society and from the hairdresser, all while the bonds of their outsider family strengthen.” Turturro, Cannavale, and Tautou play the threesome in question.

