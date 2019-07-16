Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott might soon tie the knot

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Kylie Jenner who is currently glorying in the success of her new beauty line is ready for marriage as she is thinking about taking a step ahead with beau Travis Scott.

"Kylie is very happy with her life. She and Travis are discussing marriage," People quoted a source close to the couple, as saying.

The two have been dating for a quite a while now after they met at Coachella in April 2017. Jenner and Scott are parents to a 17-month daughter, Stormi and now they are planning to bring new a member to the family, according to the source.

"Everyone thinks Kylie will be pregnant with her second baby soon. They are trying. Kylie loves being a mom and can't wait to give Stormi a sibling," added the source.





For long, fans have been speculating the duo is married but putting a rest to all the rumours about their nuptials, Jenner in an interview with Paper in February said, "I'll let everybody know."

Kylie recently launched her skincare range and was called out by people for her skincare routine.

The 21-year-old star received flak for using a foaming face wash and still ending up with a lot of makeup on her face.

She also faced backlash for using a filter while washing her face using products from her skincare range.