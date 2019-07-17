Confirmed: Austin Butler to star as Elvis Presley in Baz Luhrmann’s biopic on musician

Home Entertainment English

Actor Austin Butler plays Elvis Presley in director Baz Luhrmann’s biopic on the music legend.

By Express News Service

After weeks of speculation, it has now been confirmed that actor Austin Butler will play Elvis Presley in director Baz Luhrmann’s biopic on the music legend.

Also starring Tom Hanks as Presley’s manager, Colonel Tom Parker, the film will focus on the legendary singer’s rise to stardom. 

In a statement, Luhrmann said, “I knew I couldn’t make this film if the casting wasn’t absolutely right, and we searched thoroughly for an actor with the ability to evoke the singular natural movement and vocal qualities of this peerless star, but also the inner vulnerability of the artist.” 

Explaining the process behind zeroing in on Butler for the role, The Great Gatsby director said, “I had heard about Austin Butler from his stand-out role opposite Denzel Washington in The Iceman Cometh on Broadway, and through a journey of extensive screen testing and music and performance workshops, I knew unequivocally that I had found someone who could embody the spirit of one of the world’s most iconic musical figures,” he added. 

Apart from Butler, Ansel Elgort, Miles Teller and Harry Styles had also auditioned for the part.

Luhrmann has co-written the script with Craig Pearce, and the film is expected to go on floors early next year in Queensland, Australia.
 

