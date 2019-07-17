Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach to co-write Margot Robbie’s Barbie

By Express News Service

Writer-director Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach are co-writing the much-anticipated Barbie film. Apart from playing the lead, Margot Robbie will also be producing the project through her Lucky Chap banner.

The Barbie film, which has been in the works since last year, was earlier set to be backed by Sony. Amy Schumer, followed by Anne Hathaway, were first considered to play the lead in the film, under Alethea Jones’ direction.



The project was later taken over by Warner Bros and Patty Jenkins in consideration to helm the film. But no official announcement was made by the studio.

Gerwig, who is currently busy with the post-production of her Little Women adaptation, has also been approached to direct the film.

Gerwig and Baumbach have previously worked together in Mistress America and Frances Ha.