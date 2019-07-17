Maluma in talks to star in Jennifer Lopez, Owen Wilson starrer Marry Me

By Express News Service

Colombian singer-songwriter Maluma is in talks to feature alongside Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson in the upcoming romantic comedy, Marry Me.



It has been reported that Maluma has been approached to play the role of Lopez’s fiance in the film.

Revolving around a pop superstar (Lopez) who, moments before marrying her rock-star fiance at Madison Square Garden, finds out he was cheating with her assistant and melts down onstage.



She picks a random math teacher (Wilson) out of the crowd to marry instead.

Directed by Kat Coiro, the film is based on a graphic novel by Bobby Crosby.



Maluma became a global sensation after collaborating with Madonna for the song Medellin, the debut single off her latest studio album, Madame X.