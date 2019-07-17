Home Entertainment English

R. Kelly pleads not guilty to child pornography, other crimes

Kelly was charged with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a Class 2 felony, involving four alleged victims, including three who prosecutors say were underage girls.

Published: 17th July 2019 06:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2019 06:35 PM   |  A+A-

R. Kelly

In this June 30, 2013 file photo, R. Kelly performs at the BET Awards in Los Angeles. (Photo: AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: American singer and former semi-professional basketball player R. Kelly pleaded not guilty to child pornography and other charges during his hearing at a federal court in Chicago on Tuesday (local time).

However, the judge gave orders that the singer will be held without bond for now.

"Mr. Kelly pleaded not guilty to the charges pending in Chicago. Judge [Harry] Leinenweber denied bond so he'll remain detained in federal custody," the U.S. Attorney said in a statement shared with E! Online.

This comes after the singer was arrested on child pornography and other federal crime charges in Chicago.

According to TMZ, the tapes were given by people from Kelly's inner circle who are described as 'enablers' by Gerald Griggs, a lawyer for one of the victims.

The case against Kelly was even bolstered by medical records, phone records, text messages, pictures among others, claimed the prosecutors earlier in the court, asking for the singer to remain jailed while the trial goes on.

For now, he is being held in a Chicago jail on sex-trafficking and racketeering charges. He is expected to be shifted to New York to face federal crime charges.

Much of the sexual misconduct Kelly is accused of happened in the 1990s.

Kelly was charged in February with 10 counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a Class 2 felony, involving four alleged victims, including three who prosecutors say were underage girls. The charges cover allegations from 1998 to 2010.

In May, a grand jury indicted him with 11 more charges pertaining to one of those four accusers. Those charges included not only aggravated criminal sexual abuse but also more serious charges aggravated criminal sexual assault, a Class X felony, and criminal sexual assault, a Class 1 felony.

A person convicted of Class X felonies can be sentenced to up to 30 years in prison. Class 1 and 2 felonies generally carry lower maximum penalties.

