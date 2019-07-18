Home Entertainment English

Dee Rees to direct musical fantasy 'The Kyd’s Exquisite Follies'

Mudbound-fame filmmaker Dee Rees is set to helm an independent musical fantasy titled, The Kyd’s Exquisite Follies. 

Published: 18th July 2019

By Express News Service

Apart from directing the film, the Academy Award nominee will also be penning the script of the new film. 

The project produced by Cassian Elwes has music by singer-lyricist Santigold and visual effects by Lucasfilm’s Industrial Light & Magic.

The plot revolves around the life of a young musician, who is on the quest to reach stardom. She rises from being an anonymous artist in her hometown to a star performer in the city.  

Rees is currently busy with the post-production work of her Netflix political thriller The Last Thing He Wanted, starring Anne Hathaway, Willem Dafoe, Toby Jones and Ben Affleck in the lead.

