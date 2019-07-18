Jonas Brothers to be honoured at 2019 Teen Choice Awards

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Months after reuniting as a band, and releasing back-to-back blockbuster songs, the Jonas Brothers are being honoured with a major milestone award.

At the 2019 Teen Choice Awards, which will take place in August, Jonas Brothers - Nick, Joe, and Kevin are all set to honoured with the Decade Award, which will celebrate the group's evolution over the past 10 years, reported E! News.

The pop band announced their reunion this February, more than five years after their split. In March, they released their first song after reuniting - 'Sucker', which became an instant hit. It was followed by 'Cool', which dropped in April and 'Runaway', their first bilingual track in June.

After releasing back-to-back peppy tracks, they released 'Happiness Begins', their first studio album in a decade.

Apart from receiving the Decade Award, the Jonas Brothers are also nominated in five categories at the 2019 Teen Choice Awards: Choice Music Group, Choice Song: Group, Choice Pop Song, Choice Summer Song, and Choice Summer Group.

They had won 15 Teen Choice Awards between 2008 and 2010.

Except for the Jonas Brothers, Justin Timberlake and Maroon 5 had previously won the Decade Award at the Teen Choice Awards.

The 2019 Teen Choice Awards will air live from Hermosa Beach, California on August 11 on FOX at 8 p.m. ET.

After treating their fans with the comeback album, the pop band planned another big gig for this year, the biggest for this year, probably, a 2019 tour! They recently announced the details for their 40-city 'Happiness Begins' tour this summer and fall with special guests Bebe Rexha and Jordan McGraw.

The tour will start from August 7, 2019 and wrap up by 22 February 2020.