By Express News Service

Lucy Fry has come on board the cast of the action thriller, Waldo. The actor, best known for starring in Netflix film Bright, joins Charlie Hunnam who plays the lead in the new project.

The story revolves around a disgraced LAPD detective (Hunnam), living under the radar for the past three years.

He is dragged back to his old ways by an ex-lover to solve the murder of an eccentric celeb’s wife.



Mel Gibson and Morena Basccarin also star in the film, which is directed by Tim Kirkby.