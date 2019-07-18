Home Entertainment English

WATCH | Taylor Swift, Idris Elba dance together in 'Cats' behind the scenes footage

The musical also features Idris Elba, Rebel Wilson, Ian McKellen, James Corden, Jason Derulo, Francesca Hayward, Judi Dench and Jennifer Hudson.

Published: 18th July 2019 06:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2019 06:09 PM   |  A+A-

Taylor_Swift_and_Idris_Elba

Taylor Swift and Idris Elba are seen together on the sets of 'Cats'. (Screengrab)

By ANI

WASHINGTON: Ahead of the 'Cats' trailer, that is releasing tomorrow, a behind-the-scenes first look of the film was unveiled by the makers. American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift features in the clip and showcases her best feline moves.

The first big-screen movie adaptation of Andrew Lloyd Webber's hit musical stars Swift, who plays Bombalurina, one of the principal cat characters. The movie also features Idris Elba, Rebel Wilson, Ian McKellen, James Corden, Jason Derulo, Francesca Hayward, Judi Dench and Jennifer Hudson, who plays Grizabella, who sings the hit ballad 'Memory', made famous by Barbra Streisand.

All the fans waiting for the highly-anticipated trailer were treated by the makers who shared behind-the-scenes footage. In the first look of the movie, the stars, including Swift, rehearse and showcase their dance moves behind the scenes. Swift takes part in group numbers and is also seen dancing with Elba, who plays villain cat Macavity.

The official Twitter handle of the upcoming musical posted the clip, writing, "Go behind the scenes for a first look at @catsmovie. Trailer this Friday. #CatsMovie."

"I came right off of a stadium tour and went right into rehearsals. People coming together through all different corners of entertainment and everybody's working really long hours, rehearsing every day, and it's fun," Swift can be seen saying in the video.

"I just was like, really excited and so honoured to get to be a part of this," she said.

Apart from showcasing Swift and Elba, the recently released footage also shows the other cast members including Hudson, Dench, Corden, Wilson, McKellen, and DeRulo engrossed in dance rehearsals. It also gives fans a sense of the production design of the film.

The behind-the-scenes video also offers a brief tease as to what the visual effects will look like for the film.

Elba also spoke about how he felt the pressure to do his best when he saw the calibre of talent and the huge sets for the film.

"When you see people that are at the top of their game doing it, you raise your bar as well. The scale of this film is huge, three or four times bigger for the cats perspective. This is a moment for you to step into a world that's completely designed to entertain you," Elba said in the clip.

Swift, a known cat lover, made her on-screen acting debut with a role in 'CSI: Crime Scene Investigation' in 2009. She made her film acting debut a year later with a small part in 'Valentine's Day'. In 2012, she portrayed a character in the animated movie 'The Lorax' and in 2014, she had a small part in 'The Giver', reported E! News.

The pop star has also showcased her acting and dance skills in her several music videos.

In 'Cats', a tribe of Jellicle cats decide which of them will ascend to the Heaviside layer to be reborn and return to a new life. The 'Cat's show debuted in London in 1981 and later became a hit on Broadway as well.

'Cats', directed by Oscar winner Tom Hooper, is slated to release on December 20.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Taylor Swift Idris Elba cats Judi Dench Jason Derulo Andrew Lloyd Webber
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Red alert issued in several districts of Kerala as monsoon intensifies
Saravana Bhavan founder and owner P Rajagopal being brought to High Court campus, on Tuesday | Express
WATCH: Crowd gathers to see Saravana Bhavan owner for one last time
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp