It Chapter Two is an epic horror film: Bill Hader

Bill Hader, has starred in one of the most hotly anticipated sequels of 2019, It Chapter Two. The film arrives after original that grossed more than $700 million, so expectations for a follow-up are high—especially considering the blockbuster ethos of “bigger is better.”

Hader, who got to see “a good chunk” of the film while recording ADR a few weeks back, described the scale is appropriately “massive.”

“[Director] Andy Muschetti played the scenes, and just the scope of it is so big,” Hader said. “It’s bigger than the first one. It’s an epic horror film. It feels like Lord of the Rings or something—just, ‘Whoa! This is cool!.’”

He described the production itself as “massive,” adding that he’s “never seen so many sets” for a single film. “It was like being in The Goonies,” he said.

Hader said Muschetti didn’t have to “compromise on anything visually,” and the two-time Emmy nominee for Outstanding Director remembered his film director fondly. “He does a lot of takes,” Hader said.



“He has a clear idea of how he wants it, and he’ll just keep going until he gets it. It was nice seeing the finished product and seeing it pay off in ways. It was cool. He’s a real visionary guy—and he’s a sweetheart.”



“Everyone did their own stunts on this movie,” he said. “James McAvoy is jumping off 10-foot tall things, and PJ Ransone, Isaiah Mustafa, Jay Ryan, all these people are doing really cool stunts. Jessica [Chastain] is doing all this crazy stuff—I had to run 10 feet, and I pulled my groin muscle.”

Hader said his first thought was how embarrassing it was and wanted to walk it off, but Muschetti immediately called in his stunt double.

“He was so concerned,” Hader said. “I’ve worked with directors who are like, ‘Oh, well, go sit down. We’ll bring you back in a second’—because they’re so into what they’re doing. Andy stopped everything, and was like, ‘Let’s get a doctor.’ It felt very genuine.”

Hader said he kept checking up on him for days. “‘How are you, Bill? You feeling good? How’s your leg? You all right? Everything OK?’ ‘Yeah, man. I’m good.’ ‘OK, but if you’re ever not feeling it, just sit down.’



He’s a really sweet guy—just a wonderful guy, very warm, really caring.”The film is scheduled to release on September 5.