Home Entertainment English

August 16, Mindhunter season 2 release date

After nearly two years for the second season of David Fincher’s Netflix serial killer drama, Season 2 of Mindhunter is finally here.

Published: 19th July 2019 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2019 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

Still from David Fincher’s Netflix serial killer drama Mindhunter.

Still from David Fincher’s Netflix serial killer drama Mindhunter.

By Express News Service

After nearly two years for the second season of David Fincher’s Netflix serial killer drama, Season 2 of Mindhunter is finally here. Ahead of the show’s August return, Netflix has debuted a handful of first-look photos from the upcoming batch of new episodes.

The second season once again stars Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany returning as FBI agents in the Behavioral Science Unit who interview notorious serial killers in order to solve ongoing cases.

The new episodes cover the Atlanta child murders, a series of killings that took place between 1979 and 1981 and left 28 African-American children, teenagers, and adults dead.

In order to crack the case, the FBI agents turn to such iconic serial killers as Charles Manson and Son of Sam.

Fincher previously teased that one of the big differences between the seasons of Mindhunter is that the new episodes take place at a time when serial killers were becoming the topics of everyday conversations.

The first season depicted the birth of the FBI’s criminal psychology and criminal profiling division, which meant it was largely a hush operation confined to the basement.

The world is a much different place in Mindhunter Season 2.

The new season debuts August 16 on Netflix.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mindhunter Season 2 Netflix David Fincher Jonathan Groff Holt McCallany Charles Manson Atlanta child murders
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala on red alert; flood-like situation in state
MK Kanimozhi (File | PTI)
Kanimozhi urges Centre to abandon National Exit Test for medical students
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp