August 16, Mindhunter season 2 release date

By Express News Service

After nearly two years for the second season of David Fincher’s Netflix serial killer drama, Season 2 of Mindhunter is finally here. Ahead of the show’s August return, Netflix has debuted a handful of first-look photos from the upcoming batch of new episodes.

The second season once again stars Jonathan Groff and Holt McCallany returning as FBI agents in the Behavioral Science Unit who interview notorious serial killers in order to solve ongoing cases.

We need to talk to more subjects. pic.twitter.com/7pTnxAhM0G — MINDHUNTER (@MINDHUNTER_) November 30, 2017

The new episodes cover the Atlanta child murders, a series of killings that took place between 1979 and 1981 and left 28 African-American children, teenagers, and adults dead.



In order to crack the case, the FBI agents turn to such iconic serial killers as Charles Manson and Son of Sam.

Fincher previously teased that one of the big differences between the seasons of Mindhunter is that the new episodes take place at a time when serial killers were becoming the topics of everyday conversations.



The first season depicted the birth of the FBI’s criminal psychology and criminal profiling division, which meant it was largely a hush operation confined to the basement.



The world is a much different place in Mindhunter Season 2.

The new season debuts August 16 on Netflix.