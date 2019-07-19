Home Entertainment English

Read why Hans Zimmer picked new Villeneuve film over Christopher Nolan

Christopher Nolan’s new film, the action epic Tenet, is being scored by Ludwig Göransson.

Published: 19th July 2019 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2019 01:29 PM   |  A+A-

Hans Zimmer

Hans Zimmer

By Express News Service

Christopher Nolan and Hans Zimmer, a dominant director-composer duo in Hollywood got their start on Batman Begins (2005) and have collaborated on some of the most acclaimed blockbusters of the century, from The Dark Knight (2008) to Inception (2010) and Dunkirk (2017), with Zimmer picking up three Oscar nominations for Best Original Score along the way. Despite their winning success, Zimmer recently had to turn Nolan down for the first time in over a decade because a passion project came calling: Denis Villeneuve’s Dune.

Zimmer says his personal love for the Dune source material made it impossible not to join the 2020 Villeneuve tentpole. Both Villeneuve and Nolan are currently filming their new movies and have 2020 release dates already set, making it impossible for Zimmer to work on both.

“Dune is one of my favorite books from my teenage years,” Zimmer said. “I love Denis, obviously, and Joe Walker, his editor. We did 12 Years A Slave together and Widows. We started working together in 1988 for the BBC together. It’s nice working with family.”



Zimmer said that to create the Dune original score he is working solely from his love for and knowledge of Frank Herbert’s 1965 novel. The musician never even saw David Lynch’s infamous 1984 film adaptation and says he’s “coming at this from a sort of fresh way, just from the book.”

Christopher Nolan’s new film, the action epic Tenet, is being scored by Ludwig Göransson. The composer is having a tremendous year after winning the Best Original Score Oscar for his work on Black Panther and a couple of Grammy Awards for producing Donald Glover’s This Is America.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Christopher Nolan Hans Zimmer Hollywood Batman Begins Dunkirk Inception Tenet Ludwig Göransson
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes (EPS | Melton Antony)
Kerala on red alert; flood-like situation in state
MK Kanimozhi (File | PTI)
Kanimozhi urges Centre to abandon National Exit Test for medical students
Gallery
World number one ODI and India opener Smriti Mandhana has turned 23 today.
Happy birthday Smriti Mandhana: Some facts about world number one ODI batswoman
Here's our team of the players who amazed fans and critics alike with their awe-inspiring skills in this edition...
World Cup 2019: TNIE Team of the tournament
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp