Director Taika Waititi to direct Thor 4

Chris Hemsworth is expected to be back as the God of Thunder in the new film Thor 4 directed by Taika Waititi.

Published: 21st July 2019 07:25 AM

By Express News Service

Director Taika Waititi, who weaved a global box-office spell with Thor: Ragnarok, is all set to return to the franchise, helming Thor 4.

Waititi has sealed a deal to write and direct the new sequel after uniting Thor and Hulk in Thor: Ragnarok, which was the third film of the series. 

In Thor: Ragnarok, Waititi infused his distinct style of humour and music to the narrative. “There was a conscious effort to put every colour known to man and every weird piece of music.

We just wanted to make this movie into a big lovable, funny fist and then punch the audience straight in the face,” Waititi had said while promoting Ragnarok in Sydney. 

Hemsworth is expected to be back as the God of Thunder in the new film, though an official announcement is awaited.

