Director Taika Waititi to direct Thor 4

By Express News Service

Director Taika Waititi, who weaved a global box-office spell with Thor: Ragnarok, is all set to return to the franchise, helming Thor 4.



Waititi has sealed a deal to write and direct the new sequel after uniting Thor and Hulk in Thor: Ragnarok, which was the third film of the series.

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ THOR: LOVE AND THUNDER with Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson and Natalie Portman. Taika Waititi returns as director. In theaters November 5, 2021. pic.twitter.com/7RRkOYWTQM — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 21, 2019

In Thor: Ragnarok, Waititi infused his distinct style of humour and music to the narrative. “There was a conscious effort to put every colour known to man and every weird piece of music.



We just wanted to make this movie into a big lovable, funny fist and then punch the audience straight in the face,” Waititi had said while promoting Ragnarok in Sydney.

Hemsworth is expected to be back as the God of Thunder in the new film, though an official announcement is awaited.