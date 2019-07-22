Marvel’s first Asian superhero film 'Shang-Chi' to star Simu Liu

By Express News Service

It is raining updates from the San Diego Comic-Con as Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige announced that Canadian-Chinese actor Simu Liu will play the titular role in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings.

Apart from Liu, the martial arts-based superhero film will also star Awkwafina and veteran actor Tony Leung.

It is reported that Destin Daniel Cretton will direct the film, which is set to hit the screens on February 12, 2021.

Shang-Chi made his comic debut in 1973. as the son of a Chinese father and a white American mother. Created by Steve Englehart and Jim Starlin, Shang-Chi plays a martial arts assassin, who is trained by his father, the infamous pulp villain Fu Manchu. However, Shang-Chi becomes a hero after going against his father’s ways.

The script for Marvel’s first Asian superhero film is being written by Dave Callaham, who is incidentally working as the screenwriter for Wonder Woman 1984.