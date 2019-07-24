Adam Sandler on board for Netflix’s Halloween comedy special  

By Express News Service

Netflix is producing a comedy special for Halloween and the latest we hear is that Adam Sandler will be headlining the ensemble cast that features Sandler’s Grown Ups co-stars Kevin James, Maya Rudolph, Steve Buscemi and Rob Schneider. The as-yet-untitled movie is written by Sandler in collaboration with Tim Herlihy and will be directed by Steve Brill.

“Despite his devotion to his hometown of Salem, Massachusetts (and its legendary Halloween celebration), Hubie Dubois is a figure of mockery for kids and adults alike. But this year, something really is going bump in the night, and it’s up to Hubie to save Halloween,” the official logline of the show read.

The film, which also features Julie Bowen, Ray Liotta and Shaquille O’Neal will be produced by Happy Madison Productions.