Claire Foy joins cast of Louis Wain biopic

By Express News Service

Benedict Cumberbatch and Claire Foy are joining hands for the biopic on English artist Louis Wain. The film will trace the story of the Victorian painter famous for his paintings and drawings of anthropomorphised cats. It is believed that the artist was affected by schizophrenia during his later years and experts say that it was evident in his works.

Cumberbatch will essay the titular role, and Foy will play his wife, Emily. The film will be helmed by BAFTA-nominee Will Sharpe from a script he co-wrote with Simon Stephenson.

Produced by Showbox Films alongside Cumberbatch’s production banner SunnyMarch, with support from StudioCanal and Film4, the film goes on floors next month at London’s famous Ealing Studios.