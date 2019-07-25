Home Entertainment English

Remaking Game of Throne final season out of question, HBO confirms

Asked whether negative reaction to the "Game of Thrones" conclusion will shape the prequel, HBO programming chief Casey Bloys replied, "Not at all."

Published: 25th July 2019 06:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 06:15 PM   |  A+A-

A still from the HBO hit series 'Game of Thrones'

A still from the HBO hit series 'Game of Thrones' (Photo | IMDB)

By Associated Press

BEVERLY HILLS (CALIFORNIA): The clamor from "Game of Thrones" fans for a do-over of the drama's final season has been in vain.

HBO programming chief Casey Bloys said Wednesday there was no serious consideration to remaking the story that some viewers and critics called disappointing.

There are few downsides to having a hugely popular show like "Game of Thrones," Bloys said, but one is that fans have strong opinions on what would be a satisfying conclusion.

Bloys said during a TV critics' meeting that it comes with the territory, adding that he appreciates fans' passion for the saga based on George RR Martin's novels.

Emmy voters proved unswayed by petitioners demanding a remake: They gave "Game of Thrones" a record-breaking 32 nominations earlier this month. The series also hit record highs for HBO.

HBO will want to keep the fan fervor alive for the prequel to "Game of Thrones" that's in the works. The first episode completed taping in Ireland and the dailies look "really good," Bloys said. The planned series stars Naomi Watts and is set thousands of years before the original.

Asked whether negative reaction to the "Game of Thrones" conclusion will shape the prequel, Bloys replied, "Not at all."
 

