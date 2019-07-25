Home Entertainment English

Tom Cruise to bring back F-14 Tomcat supersonic fighter jet for Top Gun sequel

The new Top Gun: Maverick trailer features the F-14 Tomcat, the supersonic fighter jet that shared as much screen space as Tom Cruise in the original 1986 film, Top Gun.

Published: 25th July 2019 12:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2019 12:28 PM   |  A+A-

Tom Cruise (File Photo | Associated Press)

By Express News Service

The new Top Gun: Maverick trailer features the F-14 Tomcat, the supersonic fighter jet that shared as much screen space as Tom Cruise in the original 1986 film, Top Gun. The United States Navy, incidentally, discontinued the Tomcats in September 2006.

The logic forwarded for bringing back the retired fighter jet in the sequel is simple. The F-14 Tomcat played an important part in the 1986 original movie. Since Cruise as Pete “Maverick” Mitchell hasn’t retired in the sequel, the jets have to be around, too. The F-14 Tomcat was essential to be around in the new film, to render authenticity and heighten the action drama.

In Top Gun, Cruise as Maverick was seen flying the F-14 Tomcat, which became an iconic plane shortly after the release of the 1986 film. The aircraft, introduced in 1970, received an upgrade the next year, in 1987. However, owing to cost factors, the F-14 Tomcats were discontinued in September 2006. 
Now, 33 years after the first film, the Tomcat will once again be seen on the screen.

Whether the jet appears in a flashback sequence or whether Cruise as Maverick actually flies one remains to be seen.
Top Gun was apparently inspired by a magazine article on Navy pilots. The film followed the life of a fighter pilot and launched Cruise’s career as a global action star. Top Gun: Maverick is directed by Joseph Kosinski, and also stars Jennifer Connelly, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell and Lewis Pullman.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tom Cruise Top Gun: Maverick
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
KTS Tulsi, Tazeen Fatma and Giriraj Singh speak on Triple Talaq Bill
The government primary school at Gouribidanur taluk of Chikkaballapur district which was reopened after seven years. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
This Karnataka village is reviving a ‘haunted’ school and how!
Gallery
Boris Johnson started his career as a reporter, not a politician, earning more from his writing than from his public service positions. (Photo | AP)
Bites of Boris: The many lives of Britain's new PM
As Jennifer Lopez turns 50, let us take a look at the 10 instances when J-Lo stole the spotlight with her Red Carpet looks. (File Photo | AP)
Happy Birthday Jennifer Lopez: 10 times J-Lo set the red carpet on fire
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp