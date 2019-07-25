Wesley Snipes supports the new Blade reboot

By Express News Service

We had previously reported that as part of Phase Four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Marvel is rebooting Blade, a superhero with quasi-vampiric abilities, including a greatly prolonged lifespan and the ability to sense supernatural creatures. However, fans were taken aback when it was announced Wesley Snipes, who played the titular character in the Blade trilogy between 1998 and 2004, would not be in the role, but that Mahershala Ali will be playing the character.

Following the backlash, Snipes came in support of Marvel’s move and published a statement that read, “To all the daywalkers losing their minds right now, chillax. Although the news comes as a surprise, it’s all good. Such is the ‘business’ of ‘entertainment!’ Much peace to the MCU crew - always a fan. Honour and respect to the Grandmaster Stan. Congratulations and Salaam to Mahershala Ali, a beautiful and talented artist whose expressions I look forward to experiencing for many years to come. Inshallah, we will someday work together. Importantly to my loyal fans, the incredible outpouring of love is overwhelming. I am grateful for the never-ending support. So, ‘nah fret nah worry, it’s not de end of de story.’ Welcome to the Daywalker Klique.”

Interestingly, this is in complete contrast to a tweet Snipes posted in 2017 in which he suggested he was the only actor who should portray Blade. With Blade becoming a part of the MCU, it’s not clear if the character would become a part of the Avengers. Snipes’ upcoming films are Dolemite Is My Name and Cut Throat City.