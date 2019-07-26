Robert Pattinson’s Batman to be shot by Greig Fraser

By Express News Service

Cinematographer Greig Fraser, who earned an Oscar nomination for Garth Davis’ 2016 biographical drama Lion, is on board to shoot The Batman. The upcoming film is set to star Robert Pattinson as the Dark Knight.

In addition to Lion, Fraser’s credits include Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Zero Dark Thirty, Vice, Foxcatcher and Denis Villeneuve’s upcoming Dune.

“It’s great to be working with Matt again,” reflecting back at their previous film Let Me In. “The Batman franchise is iconic and it’s a privilege to now be able to visualize it in my own way. Especially with the cumulative creative potential of all the talent and technicians we have in front of and behind the camera.”

Last week, reports surfaced on genre movie sites that One Upon a Time in Hollywood cinematographer Robert Richardson was set to photograph The Batman, but Richardson denied these reports. The Batman is slated for a June 25, 2021, release.