Andrew Lincoln Joins Naomi Watts in Penguin Bloom

Penguin Bloom is an adaptation of the bestseller by Bradley Trevor Greive and Cameron Bloom.

By Express News Service

Andrew Lincoln, known for his role in The Walking Dead, has been roped in to star alongside Naomi Watts in Penguin Bloom.

Directed by Glendyn Ivin, the script has been written by Shaun Grant and Harry Cripps. The film is an adaptation of the bestseller by Bradley Trevor Greive and Cameron Bloom.

The film is a drama about a family that is coming to terms with an accident that left their mother Sam Bloom, played by Watts, paralysed. Lincoln will play Cameron Bloom, Sam’s husband.

Production will begin in Sydney in August. 

“We were all captivated by this heartwarming story of resilience, the power of family and hope. We’re thrilled to have the supremely talented Andrew Lincoln on board to bring the Bloom’s story to audiences around the world,” said the makers.

