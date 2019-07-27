Home Entertainment English

Heath Ledger never joked about 'Brokeback Mountain', recalls Jake Gyllenhaal

Published: 27th July 2019

Late Hollywood actor Heath Ledger

Late Hollywood actor Heath Ledger (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: Late actor Heath Ledger never joked or accepted one about 'Brokeback Mountain' which featured a gay love story, said Jake Gyllenhaal while remembering his late co-actor.

Gyllenhaal remembered Ledger, saying that he never joked about the gay cowboy movie 'Brokeback Mountain', they did together back in 2005.

"Someone wanted to make a joke about the story or whatever and he was like, 'No. This about love.' Like, that's it, man," Entertainment Weekly quoted Gyllenhaal as saying on Sunday Today.

'Brokeback Mountain' released in 2005 featured a gay love story and Gyllenhall recalled how he and Ledger was so overwhelmed how the audience reacted to it.

"When we did 'Brokeback Mountain', I was like, 'Whoa, what's going on?' This is a level of focus and attention that hits a certain nerve and you're like, 'This is bigger than me.' This little movie we made that meant so much to us has now become not ours anymore. It's the world's," Gyllenhaal detailed.

This isn't the first time that he talked about his late co-star. Gyllenhaal in 2016 opened about Ledger's demise and shared that it "affected" him in ways he was "unable to put in words".

"It affected me in ways I can't necessarily put in words or even would want to talk about publicly," he said.

"I think it [gave me] the experience of, 'This is fleeting.' And none of the attention or synthesized love that comes from the success of a film really matters at all," he added.

Ledger, who was popularly known for his role as 'joker' in 'The Dark Knight' passed away at the age of 28 in 2008 from an accidental overdose in his Manhattan house.

