Home Entertainment English

Spider-Man: Far From Home crosses 1 billion dollar mark

Far From Home is the 40th movie to cross $1 billion and the third release of 2019 to do so far behind Avengers: Endgame ($2.79 billion) and Captain Marvel ($1.13 billion), both from Disney and Marvel.

Published: 27th July 2019 10:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2019 10:45 AM   |  A+A-

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Spider-Man: Far From Home

By Express News Service

Sony and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: Far From Home has gone past the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office, becoming the first instalment in the franchise to do so, not adjusted for inflation.

The film accomplished the milestone on Thursday. Its domestic tally is projected $333 million, while it has grossed $672 million overseas for a total $1.005 billion.

ALSO READ: 'Avengers: Endgame' sets record, passes 'Avatar' to become highest-grossing film at world box office

Far From Home is the 40th movie to cross $1 billion and the third release of 2019 to do so far behind Avengers: Endgame ($2.79 billion) and Captain Marvel ($1.13 billion), both from Disney and Marvel.

In recent days, Endgame surpassed Avatar to become the top-grossing title of all time globally, while fellow Disney release Aladdin is only a day or two away from clearing $1 billion globally.

Endgame provided an added boost for both Captain Marvel and Far From Home, as both of their stars appeared in the blockbuster.

Directed by Jon Watts and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, Far From Home picks up after the events of Endgame, as Tom Holland’s Peter Parker (aka Spider-Man) and Samuel Jackson’s Nick Fury adjust to a world without Iron Man and other key Avengers to defend it.

Spider-Man: Far From Home, starring Tom Holland, is the eighth live-action pic in Sony’s Spidey series and was produced by Marvel chief Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal.

It’s a sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming, which revived the franchise in 2017 and was the previous biggest Spidey pic ($880 million).

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Spider-Man: Far From Home Avengers Endgame Marvel Disney
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Massive blaze guts three buses at Koyambedu Omni bus terminus
Scientist, President, mentor - Dr APJ Abdul Kalam popularly called 'The Missile Man of India' is remembered for his contributions to the country in many roles. The humble President was a great scientist, an inspiring leader, and above anything else, he was a simple and a very strong human being. Here are his most inspiring and bestselling books.(Express Photo Service)
Teacher extraordinaire Kalam's blueprint for a creative education system
Gallery
P.T. Usha at 1984 Los Angeles Olympics: Champion track and field runner P.T. Usha finished fourth with a time difference that was as small as one-hundredth of a second. Nawal Moutawakal (Morocco) won the gold and Ann Louise (Sweden) the silver medal as Us
Indians who missed out on Olympic medals by a whisker
As Dhanush turns 36 today, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of the multitalented star. (File Photo | PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Dhanush: Check out some rare photos of the 'Vada Chennai' star
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp