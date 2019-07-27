Spider-Man: Far From Home crosses 1 billion dollar mark

By Express News Service

Sony and Marvel Studios’ Spider-Man: Far From Home has gone past the $1 billion mark at the worldwide box office, becoming the first instalment in the franchise to do so, not adjusted for inflation.



The film accomplished the milestone on Thursday. Its domestic tally is projected $333 million, while it has grossed $672 million overseas for a total $1.005 billion.



ALSO READ: 'Avengers: Endgame' sets record, passes 'Avatar' to become highest-grossing film at world box office



Far From Home is the 40th movie to cross $1 billion and the third release of 2019 to do so far behind Avengers: Endgame ($2.79 billion) and Captain Marvel ($1.13 billion), both from Disney and Marvel.

In recent days, Endgame surpassed Avatar to become the top-grossing title of all time globally, while fellow Disney release Aladdin is only a day or two away from clearing $1 billion globally.



Endgame provided an added boost for both Captain Marvel and Far From Home, as both of their stars appeared in the blockbuster.

Directed by Jon Watts and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, Far From Home picks up after the events of Endgame, as Tom Holland’s Peter Parker (aka Spider-Man) and Samuel Jackson’s Nick Fury adjust to a world without Iron Man and other key Avengers to defend it.

Spider-Man: Far From Home, starring Tom Holland, is the eighth live-action pic in Sony’s Spidey series and was produced by Marvel chief Kevin Feige and Amy Pascal.



It’s a sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming, which revived the franchise in 2017 and was the previous biggest Spidey pic ($880 million).