Home Entertainment English

MTV might remove Michael Jackson's name from its Vanguard Award

According to a lawsuit, HBO violated a clause from a 1992 contract which barred the network from making "disparaging remarks" about Jackson.

Published: 28th July 2019 10:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2019 02:04 PM   |  A+A-

Michael Jackson

Pop superstar Michael Jackson performing during the halftime show at the Super Bowl in Pasadena, California (File Photo | AP)

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: The ongoing controversy over late pop icon Michael Jackson's documentary 'Leaving Neverland' might get MTV to remove his name from the 'Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award' presented during Video Music Awards.

"There's a lot of heated discussion at the network about how to handle the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award this year, and it's getting ugly," Page six quoted a source as revealing.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump 'disappointed' with Swedish PM over Rapper A$AP Rocky's arrest case

The insider added, "There's talk about if they should change the name, or get rid of it altogether. [There's also talk] About who would present it and who would accept it. It's a mess."

This comes in the wake of the HBO's controversial documentary which focuses on some disturbing sexual-abuse allegations by former Jackson proteges Wade Robson and James Safechuck.

They both claim that Jackson maintained an intimate relationship with them.

However, the allegations are denied by Jackson's estate following which they filed a $100 million lawsuit against HBO.

ALSO READ: Ed Sheeran has great sense of humour: Himesh Patel

According to the lawsuit, HBO violated a clause from a 1992 contract which barred the network from making "disparaging remarks" about Jackson.

HBO's counter-statement to the lawsuit stated that the contract has expired.

But MTV still has time to decide on the award's name as it is not presented annually.

Jackson himself received the Vanguard Award in 1988, and later to honour the pop king, MTV renamed and added Jackson's name to the award in 1991.

Rihanna, Beyonce, Kanye West, Britney Spears, U2 and Jennifer Lopez are some of the stars bestowed with the award.

The VMAs will take place in August this year. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
MTV Michael Jackson Vanguard Award Video Music Awards
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
 Why is BJP silent now: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Unnao Rape survivor's accident
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Gallery
The water crisis in Chennai peaked the most when the Tamil Nadu government had to arrange water to be brought by train from Jolarpettai. This photo series captures the journey of water from 'zero point' in Ajjipparai, on Karnataka- Tamil Nadu border to houses in Chennai. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu)
Journey of Cauvery water from Karnataka border to drought-hit Chennai
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp