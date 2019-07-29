Home Entertainment English

'Aladdin' hits USD 1 Billion mark at global box office

Disney and Ritchie assembled an international cast that stars Smith as the genie, Mena Massoud as Aladdin and Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine.

Published: 29th July 2019 10:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2019 10:47 AM   |  A+A-

A still from the 'Aladdin'.

A still from the 'Aladdin'.

By Express News Service

Disney’s live-action Aladdin has crossed the $1 billion mark at the global box office. The music-infused family film is an update of the classic 1992 animated film. Aladdin also gives star Will Smith and director Guy Ritchie entry to the billion-dollar club for the first time, not adjusted for inflation. The film $1 billion today after finishing Thursday with a North American total of $343.1 million and $656.2 million overseas for a global haul of $999.3 million.

The film is the third Disney release of the year to join the club after Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel, and the fifth Disney live-action movie to do after Beauty and the Beast, Alice in Wonderland and two of the Pirates of Caribbean installments.

ALSO READ: Aladdin review

Disney and Ritchie assembled an international cast that stars Smith as the genie, Mena Massoud as Aladdin and Naomi Scott as Princess Jasmine. Marwan Kenzari, Navid Negahban, Nasim Pedrad, Billy Magnussen and Numan Acar also star.

Aladdin has enjoyed remarkable staying power. It stayed in the top seven for nine weeks in North America. Overseas, it has dazzled in Japan, earning nearly $100 million to date. In South Korea, it is the No. 4 Western title of all time with $81 million, while it is the highest-grossing movie of all time in the Middle East region.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Aladdin Aladdin box office collection Aladdin box office Aladdin global box office collection Aladdin global box office Aladdin box office report
India Matters
Soon, holding cryptocurrencies could land you behind bars
Prime Minister Narendra Modi watches on a screen the successful launch of Chandrayaan-2 by GSLV MkIII-M1 vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Centre of Sriharikota, in New Delhi on Monday | pti
Chandrayaan-2: India over the moon
YouTube screen grab of Kulbhushan Jadhav (File Photo)
Pakistan should immediately release Kulbhushan Jadhav: India
Minister for External Affairs Dr S Jaishankar. (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
'MEA working for early release of 18 Indians on board Iran-seized tanker'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi
 Why is BJP silent now: AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi on Unnao Rape survivor's accident
Late Former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy (Photo | PTI)
Who was veteran Congress leader S Jaipal Reddy?
Gallery
The water crisis in Chennai peaked the most when the Tamil Nadu government had to arrange water to be brought by train from Jolarpettai. This photo series captures the journey of water from 'zero point' in Ajjipparai, on Karnataka- Tamil Nadu border to houses in Chennai. (Photo | Shiba Prasad Sahu)
Journey of Cauvery water from Karnataka border to drought-hit Chennai
As Bollywood star Huma Qureshi turns 33, check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor. (File Photo| PTI and EPS)
Happy birthday Huma Qureshi: Check out some stunning photos of the 'Badlapur' actor
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp