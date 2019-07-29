Home Entertainment English

Elton John celebrates 29 years of sobriety in heartwarming post

The iconic singer, Elton John, shared a heartfelt post with his fans reflecting on his life's direction via social media.

Published: 29th July 2019 11:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2019 11:29 PM   |  A+A-

Elton John

Elton John | ( Photo | Elton John Instagram )

By ANI

WASHINGTON DC: 'Tiny Dancer' singer Elton John, who struggled with serious drug problems, on Sunday celebrated 29 years of sobriety.

"29 years ago today, I was a broken man. I finally summoned up the courage to say 3 words that would change my life: 'I need help'," John shared on Instagram.

"Thank you to all the selfless people who have helped me on my journey through sobriety. I am eternally grateful. Elton xo," he added.

The singer's struggle with drug and alcohol addiction is documented in the Taron Egerton starring biopic 'Rocketman', reported Page Six.

In May, John spoke about his addictions and said he had "lost touch" with the life he led before launching into superstardom.

"The life I was leading -- flying on [his legendary private plane] the Starship, living in beautiful houses, buying things left, right and center -- it was not a normal life, not the sort of life I came from anyway," John told Variety in May.

"I lost complete touch with that."

"There were times I was having chest pains or staying up for three days at a time," John added.

"I used to have spasms and be found on the floor and they'd put me back to bed and half an hour later I'd be doing the same. It's crazy." 

TAGS
Elton John Elton John Birthday Elton John Instagram
