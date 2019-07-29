Two more films planned in the Mad Max: Fury Road franchise

By Express News Service

Filmmaker George Miller has revealed that he has ideas for follow-ups to the Academy Award-winning action film, Mad Max: Fury Road. In an interview with IndieWire, Miller said, “There are two stories, both involving Mad Max, and also a Furiosa story. We’re still solving, we’ve got to play out the Warners (Bros) thing, it seems to be pretty clear that it’s going to happen.”

Referring to the legal wrangling with Warner Bros. over unpaid earnings, Miller said, “It all started because of the chaos at Warner Bros. and not Kevin Tsujihara (former chairman and CEO of Warner Bros Entertainment). A lot of people didn’t know what was going on and were not prepared to make a definitive stand; everybody was running around fearful, it seems, through three regimes,” he added.

Mad Max: Fury Road won multiple critical and guild awards, and received ten Academy Award nominations, out of which it won awards for costume design, production design, makeup and hairstyling, film editing, sound editing, and sound mixing.