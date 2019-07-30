Home Entertainment English

Benedict Cumberbatch is voicing for 'The Tiger Who Came to Tea'

Benedict Cumberbatch will lend his voice to The Tiger Who Came to Tea, the animated adaptation of Judith Kerr’s classic children’s book.

Published: 30th July 2019 12:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2019 12:48 PM   |  A+A-

Hollywood actor Benedict Cumberbatch

Hollywood actor Benedict Cumberbatch (File Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Benedict Cumberbatch will lend his voice to The Tiger Who Came to Tea, the animated adaptation of Judith Kerr’s classic children’s book for Channel 4 in the U.K. He will be joined by Tamsin Greig, David Oyelowo, David Walliams, and Paul Whitehouse in the Lupus Films-produced movie.

Kerr’s book was first published by Harper Collins in 1968. It tells the story of a tiger who arrives unannounced at a family home and proceeds to eat and drink everything in sight. Cumberbatch will voice the family’s father, Greig the mother, and Oyelowo the tiger. 

Walliams will be the narrator and Whitehouse the milkman. Seven-year-old newcomer Clara Ross makes her TV debut as Sophie. Robin Shaw of We’re Going on a Bear Hunt-fame is directing the project. 

TAGS
The Tiger Who Came to Tea Benedict Cumberbatch
