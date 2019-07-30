Home Entertainment English

Daniel Craig wants Ed Sheeran for Bond 25

Hollywood actor Daniel Craig reportedly wants to pop singer Ed Sheeran to perform the theme tune to the movie.

Published: 30th July 2019 12:51 PM

Hollywood actor Daniel Craig

Hollywood actor Daniel Craig (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

Daniel Craig is once again taking on the role of the spy James Bond in the upcoming 25th instalment of the franchise, which is yet to have an official title. The actor reportedly wants to pop singer Ed Sheeran to perform the theme tune to the movie.

A source said, “Daniel was introduced to Ed’s music by his daughter Ella. She loves Ed, and Daniel now really likes his music and wants Ed for the theme tune.” But the makers are also eyeing Adele, who performed the theme to 2012’s Skyfall.

“Daniel is not just the lead actor of the film but also one of the producers, so he has huge sway over every decision. Ed translates more to a younger generation, while Adele was more across all ages.  Other artists are also under consideration,” added the source.

Bond 25 is set to be released on April 2020, and is being directed by Cary Fukunaga with a cast including Rami Malek, Naomie Harris, Ben Whishaw, Léa Seydoux, and Ralph Fiennes.

