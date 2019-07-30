Mark Wahlberg set to star in 'Arthur the King'

By Express News Service

Mark Wahlberg will star in the true-life canine adventure story, Arthur the King. The project is based on the 2017 book Arthur: The Dog who Crossed the Jungle to Find a Home written by Mikael Lindnord.

The author met the wounded stray dog during a 400-mile race through the Ecuadoran jungles, first by throwing him a meatball, which led the dog to follow the team through some of the toughest terrain on the planet. He decided to adopt the dog and bring him back to Sweden.

Wahlberg will portray Lindnord in the film apart from being the executive producer. No director is attached to the project as of now. The script has been written by Michael Brandt, whose credits include 3:10 to Yuma and Wanted.

The film is produced by Mark Canton, Tucker Tooley, Courtney Solomon and Tessa Tooley. Wahlberg is also starring in Netflix’s upcoming Wonderland, a mystery directed by Peter Berg and written by Sean O’Keefe, based on the novel of same name by Ace Atkins. He recently wrapped shooting the independent drama Good Joe Bell directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green.