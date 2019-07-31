Home Entertainment English

Delve into the magical world of Harry Potter

Fascination for the JK Rowling fantasy series remains unabated as fans go back to re-reading it and specially themed cafes come up

Published: 31st July 2019 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2019 05:11 AM   |  A+A-

Hogwarts Kafe in Ashok Vihar

Hogwarts Kafe in Ashok Vihar (Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As we celebrate Harry Potter’s birthday today, for many, the name brings a rush of childhood memories. We sat engrossed for hours, mesmerised by the magically adventurous world of Hogwarts as the trio -Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger, fought against the ‘One who shall not be named’. More than that, it was how well the audience, who were almost always  the same age as characters in the fantasy book series, felt connected to them. Their adventures were ours, and every quest they took up, we got equally anxious.

Hogwarts Kafe in Ashok Vihar,
a Harry Potter themed cafe which
is inspired from London

Twenty-year-old Knightengale Sahaji, pursuing postgraduation, shares the same love for the characters. “I have read the whole series at least four to five times,” shares Dwarka-based Sahaji, who claims to finish one book within two days. Having started reading the series at the age of 10, Harry Potter has now become an intrinsic part of her childhood. “I revisited the first part a couple of days back because I was feeling really low. It still transports me to a magical world, away from the current reality, even if just for a couple of hours.” Though a big fan, Sahaji hasn’t been able to live any Harry Potter character by participating in cosplays because “the costumes are rather expensive”.

City celebrates Harry Potter’s birthday

Last Sunday witnessed Priti Paul of Oxford Bookstores host the annual Harry Potter’s birthday celebration with characters from JK Rowling’s much-loved series come alive in the wonderland of books. The event started with a session of stage acts / cosplay by participants of all age groups dressed as Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Lord Voldemort, Dumbledore, Professor Severus Snape,and Ron Weasley followed by cake cutting and birthday celebrations. An interesting Harry Potter quiz was also organised by Delhi Quiz Club. Talking about the event, Paul said, “Oxford Bookstore’s Annual Harry Potter Birthday celebration is specia. I always feel ecstatic to witness young and old Harry Potter fans, each one, so fiercely enthused and dressed head to toe in costumes of their favourite character from the book. This celebration has brought together a family connected by the magical spell of witches and wizards of Hogwarts. It’s extraordinary to see what books and bookstores can do.”

Watch out for more

Hogwarts Kafe in Ashok Vihar is likely to transport you to the Harry Potter universe through its Harry Potter themed ambience and food. They are inviting different NGOs for lunch along with other activities. Elaborating further about the event, Dipti Arora, spokesperson for the eatery says, “We are inviting children associated with different NGOs for lunch which will be followed by different games for the kids and a painting competition.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment English news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Harry Potter
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Doctors go on indefinite strike against National Medical Commission Bill
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp