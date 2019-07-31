Delve into the magical world of Harry Potter

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As we celebrate Harry Potter’s birthday today, for many, the name brings a rush of childhood memories. We sat engrossed for hours, mesmerised by the magically adventurous world of Hogwarts as the trio -Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger, fought against the ‘One who shall not be named’. More than that, it was how well the audience, who were almost always the same age as characters in the fantasy book series, felt connected to them. Their adventures were ours, and every quest they took up, we got equally anxious.

Hogwarts Kafe in Ashok Vihar,

a Harry Potter themed cafe which

is inspired from London

Twenty-year-old Knightengale Sahaji, pursuing postgraduation, shares the same love for the characters. “I have read the whole series at least four to five times,” shares Dwarka-based Sahaji, who claims to finish one book within two days. Having started reading the series at the age of 10, Harry Potter has now become an intrinsic part of her childhood. “I revisited the first part a couple of days back because I was feeling really low. It still transports me to a magical world, away from the current reality, even if just for a couple of hours.” Though a big fan, Sahaji hasn’t been able to live any Harry Potter character by participating in cosplays because “the costumes are rather expensive”.

City celebrates Harry Potter’s birthday

Last Sunday witnessed Priti Paul of Oxford Bookstores host the annual Harry Potter’s birthday celebration with characters from JK Rowling’s much-loved series come alive in the wonderland of books. The event started with a session of stage acts / cosplay by participants of all age groups dressed as Harry Potter, Hermione Granger, Lord Voldemort, Dumbledore, Professor Severus Snape,and Ron Weasley followed by cake cutting and birthday celebrations. An interesting Harry Potter quiz was also organised by Delhi Quiz Club. Talking about the event, Paul said, “Oxford Bookstore’s Annual Harry Potter Birthday celebration is specia. I always feel ecstatic to witness young and old Harry Potter fans, each one, so fiercely enthused and dressed head to toe in costumes of their favourite character from the book. This celebration has brought together a family connected by the magical spell of witches and wizards of Hogwarts. It’s extraordinary to see what books and bookstores can do.”

Watch out for more

Hogwarts Kafe in Ashok Vihar is likely to transport you to the Harry Potter universe through its Harry Potter themed ambience and food. They are inviting different NGOs for lunch along with other activities. Elaborating further about the event, Dipti Arora, spokesperson for the eatery says, “We are inviting children associated with different NGOs for lunch which will be followed by different games for the kids and a painting competition.”